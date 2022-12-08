Ground travel options expanding in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the last week, Magic Valley Regional Airport announced that SkyWest would, again, be reducing flight options, meaning the airport will be cut down to just one flight daily, leaving would-be travelers with minimal local options.

“I do, if I was a young person,” said Twin Falls resident Connie Higley, “I would want more options.”

“I think there is enough of a draw,” said Twin Falls Resident Beth Schultz. “I think they could use more flights in Twin Falls.”

Now, Salt Lake Express, a shuttle service offering routes throughout Southern Idaho has expanded options going west to Seattle and South to Reno.

“Not only are we adding [Reno] the first of December, we added [Seattle] in October, so we’re stretching our legs,” said Sales Manager Kathy Pope.

Pope says the ground transportation business booms when air travel typically struggles as travelers look for alternatives when taking to the air costs too much.

“It seems like when the economy is really bad,” said Pope, “we have a jump in ridership because people don’t want to replace their car, they don’t trust it anymore, it costs so much in fuel so they tend to take the shuttle more.”

For those in Twin Falls, whether it’s ground or air transportation, having options is the goal and the more the better.

“I think that would work;” Higley said, “I think that would be good. I like lots of choices.”

