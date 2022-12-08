Jerome Airport to hold open house to discuss changes to runway

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Next week, Jerome County Airport will be hosting a public house event to discuss possible changes coming for the runway.

The idea in question is an expansion of the landing space at the airport, from 5000 feet in length to 6500.

An expansion would mean better accommodation for larger sized jets, which would add appeal for private customers interested in travelling to the area.

“We want to make it accommodate the largest private jets that we can. We have to capability to manage that; fuel and maintenance and all of that, but we just don’t have the runway that is long enough for those bigger planes,” said Jerome County Commissioner, Larry Hall.

Hall says there is no plan for the airport to expand to a point where commercial jets would be flying into the area.

The open house will take place on Wednesday the 14th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Precision Aviation, which is located on the airport property.

