Need for blood continues throughout the holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just because it’s the Christmas season doesn’t mean the need for blood stops.

In fact, the Red Cross says outside influences such as travel. Seasonal illnesses, and bad weather can decrease the blood supply, making the need even more important for the season.

The Red Cross says making donations a holiday tradition for you and your family is a good way to make you feel good, while doing something with your family, as the nation and Idaho continue to deal with blood shortages.

“We’re staying pretty stable here in Idaho, with that being said we realize the challenges again that we face this time of year,” said Matt Ochsner from the Red Cross. “There is no substitute for life-saving blood.”

Numerous blood drives are happening around the valley this season

Below is a list of blood drives by county (courtesy of the Red Cross):

Blaine

Hailey

12/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 821 Broadford Rd.

12/23/2022: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 821 Broadford Rd.

Cassia

Burley

12/13/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn, 800 N. Overland Ave.

12/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pella L.D.S. Church, 152 W. 400 S.

12/21/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hampton Inn Burley, 560 Hampton Dr.

Jerome

Jerome

12/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E.

12/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 26 N. 100 E. Tiger Dr.

Lincoln

Richfield

12/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 440 E. Nez Perce.

Twin falls

Buhl

12/9/2022: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Church of Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St.

Filer

12/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., filer - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 841 W. Midway St.

Twin falls

12/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Dr. N.

12/13/2022: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Dr. N.

12/14/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of the Ascension-Episcopal, 371 Eastland Dr. N.

12/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Twin Falls Idaho South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Dr.

12/27/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Rd.

