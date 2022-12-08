New online building permit payment platform coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Twin Falls is changing its billing service for online building permits beginning January 1, to serve more customers more efficiently.

The building department will begin using Xpress Bill Pay. With the new software users can use a credit card or electronic check. Applicants will be required to pay a 3.5 % fee on credit cards and a $1 fee on e-checks.

Additionally, the new software will be paid for by the users and not taxpayer dollars.

According to the city’s Plans Examiner Jon Victor, for several years the city used a software that required users to use PayPal for online building permit payment for things like mechanical, electrical, and plumbing. However, users seemed to dislike using PayPal.

“Yeah there were people that said, ‘I don’t use PayPal, so you need to find some other way. i’ll come in and pay in your office or any other options for me’,” said Victor. “So it created a road block for those people.”

Applicants can still come into the building department at Twin Falls City Hall at no cost to submit permit applications.

