Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case

The police chief says he remains confident that Michael’s remains have been moved to a different spot.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police have made contact with two people wanted for questioning in the search for missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan.

Brandon Shurtliff of Kuna, and Adrien Lucienne of Toledo, Ohio, were reportedly at one time staying at the house where police searched for Michael’s remains last month.

No specific details have been released at this time about the contact between the two wanted individuals and the police.

The house’s other two occupants, Sarah and Stacy Wondra, have both already been arrested.

On Thursday, Fruitland Police revealed that no evidence was discovered when they searched a neighbor’s backyard last Friday.

The police chief says he remains confident that Michael’s remains have been moved to a different spot.

