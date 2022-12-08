Valley uses second half surge to beat Oakley; prep basketball scores

The Vikings are 4-0 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley boys basketball team used a big second half to beat conference foe Oakley Wednesday night.

Valley 55, Oakley 37

The Vikings move to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in Snake River Conference play. Valley’s Daniel Juarez led all scorers with 18 points.

OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Jerome 55, Kimberly 47

Mountain Home 42, Minico 31

Burley 54, Century 46

Dietrich 58, Hansen 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Filer 48, Cole Valley Christian 41

