Valley uses second half surge to beat Oakley; prep basketball scores
The Vikings are 4-0 on the season
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley boys basketball team used a big second half to beat conference foe Oakley Wednesday night.
Valley 55, Oakley 37
The Vikings move to 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in Snake River Conference play. Valley’s Daniel Juarez led all scorers with 18 points.
OTHER BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Jerome 55, Kimberly 47
Mountain Home 42, Minico 31
Burley 54, Century 46
Dietrich 58, Hansen 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Filer 48, Cole Valley Christian 41
