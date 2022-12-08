Week of Giving donates to local food pantries

In all, the Week of Giving donated more than 30,000 pounds of food to six different local food pantries.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Les Schwab Tires and the United Way’s annual Week of Giving is here, and on Thursday they dropped off pallets of food to the Mustard Seed Food Pantry.

The executive director of the Mustard Seed says this will be a huge help to filling her pantry as the next three weeks are often the busiest of the year.

She says they expect to see close to 2,500 people needing assistance from now until new year’s.

Mandelkow says it is great to see multiple community organizations coming together to give back, and the food that is donated will be a huge help.

“Yes, we’ve seen a general increase of need coming in to our food pantry, but when it comes to the holidays it seems like that need is even greater because they have other expenses that they are trying to take care of,” said Liz Mandelkow – The Mustard Seed.

In all, the Week of Giving donated more than 30,000 pounds of food to six different local food pantries.

