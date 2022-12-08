Wrigley, Steven H.

BURLEY—Steven H. Wrigley, a 49-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, of natural causes.

He was born Jan. 30, 1973, in Burley, Idaho. He began school here and in 1983 the family moved to Delta Junction, Alaska. He finished his schooling and graduated from Delta High School. Steven enjoyed managing the high school basketball team, playing ball and being with the team and players. He loved working on the family farm and enjoyed the baby pigs. He also worked at the IGA in Delta Junction stocking shelves, giving hugs, and was the manager over the dairy department.

Steven was the happiest person ever! He greeted everyone – whether he knew them or not – with a huge hug and smile! He accomplished much in his years with us and had so many growth opportunities. He loved playing T-ball and then baseball. He was involved in the Special Olympics while in Alaska and participated in basketball every year. He also went to St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minnesota, for Special Olympics.

Steven was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed participating in the various callings he received. He loved being the secretary of the Melchizedek Priesthood Group in his branch in Delta, Alaska, and every priesthood holder got a call from him every month so he could finish his monthly report! He was the best home teacher/minister there ever was! Steven was faithful in everything he did.

Steven is survived by his parents, Rex and Shirlene; his siblings, Bryce (Jan), Delta Jct., Alaska, Shauna (Michael) Blauer, Burley, Karma (Glenn) Rose, Rigby, Idaho, Janean (James) Osmond, Ririe, Idaho, and Darren (Maquel), Burley; and nieces and nephews.

Steven was preceded in death by his twin brother, Lynn.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 2nd Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley, with Bishop Kevin Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow at View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

We appreciate everyone’s love and support. We are grateful for the help and friendship of those from Horizon Home Health, who became dear friends. We are grateful for good neighbors and friends from the area who helped make his life better in any way!

