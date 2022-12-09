Christmas season a time for increased concern about drug deaths

It’s important to have conversations with those who you believe are struggling with substance abuse.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Historically, the Christmas season a time where the country sees a spike in drug-related deaths.

Now, according to officials there is even more cause for concern. They say it’s important to have conversations with those who you believe are struggling with substance abuse.

With the opioid epidemic continuing to ravage the country, some physicians are worried that the first try of any substance could lead to death right away.

“Before it was ‘we’ll get in trouble’,” said Dr. Charles Pemberton, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor. “Now we’re in a situation that you could die, just because you have no immunity built up. I would start with parents need to realize that today is not like yesterday.”

Some key signs to look out for in someone dealing with substance abuse are changes in behavior, mood, and sleep, although Pemberton says everyone does exhibit slightly different symptoms.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Chobani to host 8th Annual Holiday Giveaway at CSI on Saturday
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Injury Crash South of Shoshone

Latest News

Thursday evening's online weather update {12/8/2022}
Blood drive
Need for blood continues throughout the holiday season
Week of Giving donates to local food pantries
Week of Giving donates to local food pantries
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case