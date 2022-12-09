Christmas season a time for increased concern about drug deaths

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Historically, the Christmas season a time where the country sees a spike in drug-related deaths.

Now, according to officials there is even more cause for concern. They say it’s important to have conversations with those who you believe are struggling with substance abuse.

With the opioid epidemic continuing to ravage the country, some physicians are worried that the first try of any substance could lead to death right away.

“Before it was ‘we’ll get in trouble’,” said Dr. Charles Pemberton, a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor. “Now we’re in a situation that you could die, just because you have no immunity built up. I would start with parents need to realize that today is not like yesterday.”

Some key signs to look out for in someone dealing with substance abuse are changes in behavior, mood, and sleep, although Pemberton says everyone does exhibit slightly different symptoms.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.