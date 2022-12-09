Christmas Train Show to take place this Saturday in Filer

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For many people, setting up a train around your Christmas tree is a tradition. But this weekend, you have a chance to see model trains in action.

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are hosting their annual Christmas Train Show this Saturday. All of the displays are Christmas themed, including a Polar Express Train and Santa’s Village.

It will take place at the Railroad Building at the fairgrounds in Filer from 12 to 4 p.m.

Marvin Barnes says there will even be a visit from Santa Claus himself.

“We’ve got Christmas trains set up, we got a special display that will be out here, they get to see trains of all sizes from the great big G scale down to the N 30 scale and they will all be Christmas theme trains,” said Barnes.

The event is free to attend and is open to anyone who is interested.

