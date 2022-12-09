Don’t Drink and Drive, making the right choice after your holiday parties

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With Christmas less than three weeks away, that means holiday parties and events are going to start picking up day after day.

Typically, these festivities will include alcohol. Which means the chances of you encountering an impaired driver on Idaho’s roadways are high this time of year.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Brook Prudent has some ideas on why there are more DUI’s during the holidays. Prudent says it’s because it’s the time of year you want to be with friends. It’s also the time were companies have their holiday parties. Drinks are being served and people are out having a good time. Incidents also pick up this time of year because people have more time off work. Prudent says if you’re going to drink, have arrangements made for someone to come pick you up.

“We want everyone to go out and have a good time but if you’re going to drink even if it’s only one make sure you have somebody lined up to give you a ride call an uber a taxi, have a friend make sure if you’re that friend that’s being selected as the designated driver that you’re very diligent and you’re not drinking either,” said Deputy Prudent.

Prudent says to have fun, enjoy the holiday parties. But if you’re going to have a drink, have a friend, family, or coworker call you a taxi or uber.

