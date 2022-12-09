FDA updates guidance for vaccine boosters for children

Across the country, vaccine intake among the youngest group has remained low throughout the pandemic and there’s no difference here in Idaho.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Food and Drug Administration has updated its guidance for vaccine boosters for children five years old and younger.

The move, which allows for vaccine intake by the youngest groups comes just before the holiday season and while the country’s healthcare system finds itself overwhelmed by respiratory illnesses.

Across the country, vaccine intake among the youngest group has remained low throughout the pandemic and there’s no difference here in Idaho.

But, with the holidays upcoming, South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) is preparing for an increase.

“During the last couple weeks, the demand has certainly gone up. I think with the colder weather, the respiratory illnesses that are going around in the community have gotten people a little more alert to it, ‘hey I think I need to go get this,” said Logan Hudson from SCPHD.

Both the original vaccine sequence and booster shots are available across the region in pharmacies and healthcare providers.

You can contact South Central Public Health District for information and vaccine locations.

