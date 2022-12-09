Filer gets road conference win over Kimberly, prep basketball roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team picked up a road Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win Thursday night.

Filer 54, Kimberly 49

Filer moves to 2-0 in SCIC play (5-4 overall). Kimberly falls to 7-2 (1-1). Filer’s Josalyn Bailey led all scorers with 25 points.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Burley 43, Canyon Ridge 40

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Christian 53, Butte County 36

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.