Filer gets road conference win over Kimberly, prep basketball roundup

The Wildcats are 2-0 in SCIC play
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer girls basketball team picked up a road Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win Thursday night.

Filer 54, Kimberly 49

Filer moves to 2-0 in SCIC play (5-4 overall). Kimberly falls to 7-2 (1-1). Filer’s Josalyn Bailey led all scorers with 25 points.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Burley 43, Canyon Ridge 40

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Christian 53, Butte County 36

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

