Logan Penner has preliminary hearing

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Friday’s preliminary hearing for Logan Danial Penner, the judge granted a continuance for his preliminary hearing.

Defense attorney Steven McRae asked for the continuance because the discovery process on both sides is taking a considerable amount of time.

Prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs agreed with the request.

Penner is charged with first degree murder after allegedly shaking a crying tow month old baby and hitting his head on the side of the crib, the baby later died.

Judge Calvin Campbell vacated today’s hearing and set it up for the last Monday in January.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.