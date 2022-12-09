Logan Penner has preliminary hearing

Judge Calvin Campbell vacated today’s hearing and set it up for the last Monday in January.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Friday’s preliminary hearing for Logan Danial Penner, the judge granted a continuance for his preliminary hearing.

Defense attorney Steven McRae asked for the continuance because the discovery process on both sides is taking a considerable amount of time.

Prosecuting attorney Grant Loebs agreed with the request.

Penner is charged with first degree murder after allegedly shaking a crying tow month old baby and hitting his head on the side of the crib, the baby later died.

