Movie night for a good cause at the Orpheum Theater

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Happening this weekend, a showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Orpheum Theater is giving the community an opportunity to help a local homeless shelter.

Jaci Walker with Keller Williams Realty Group wanted to do something to give back to the community this holiday season.

Working with the Orpheum Theatre and First Federal Bank, they came up with a way to offer a holiday movie - and hold a food drive for the Valley House Homeless Shelter.

This Saturday (12-10-22), they will be showing Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Orpheum, admission is three (3) cans of food per person.

“We are asking for specific canned food items though, so if you could bring soups, chili’s peanut butter is accepted, individual jerky packets is accepted, and of course cash donations, so we are trying to stay away from vegetables, and offer more proteins for the food bank,” said Jaci Walker – event organizer.

The movie will begin at 12:30 on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.