Movie night for a good cause at the Orpheum Theater

Jaci Walker with Keller Williams Realty Group wanted to do something to give back to the community this holiday season.
ORPHEUM THEATRE
ORPHEUM THEATRE(KMVT-NEWS)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Happening this weekend, a showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Orpheum Theater is giving the community an opportunity to help a local homeless shelter.

Working with the Orpheum Theatre and First Federal Bank, they came up with a way to offer a holiday movie - and hold a food drive for the Valley House Homeless Shelter.

This Saturday (12-10-22), they will be showing Jim Carrey’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Orpheum, admission is three (3) cans of food per person.

“We are asking for specific canned food items though, so if you could bring soups, chili’s peanut butter is accepted, individual jerky packets is accepted, and of course cash donations, so we are trying to stay away from vegetables, and offer more proteins for the food bank,” said Jaci Walker – event organizer.

The movie will begin at 12:30 on Saturday.

