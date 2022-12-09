Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Backyard Farms

By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Schouten’s had their eye on a property in Filer for years, after their third time considering a purchase, the land was theirs.

“We homesteaded this property and about 2 years later we decided to start buying some animals and it just grew from there,” said Jim Schouten for Backyard Farms.

With animals in tow, Backyard Farms was born.

Now, Jim and his wife Lori raise not only garden-fresh fruits and vegetables, but also a wide range of farm animals.

“Well, we raised goats, cows, sheep, whatever comes available,” said Schouten.

They say the Magic Valley community has welcomed them with open arms, supporting their business through farmer’s markets, phone orders and on-site pickups.

“It really taken off, it started out with us milking 4 goats, last year was 8 goats and this next year it’s looking about sixteen or twenty goats. It just keeps growing and we’ll see where it goes from here,” said Schouten.

Backyard Farms is known for their variety of goats cheese which range from a classic style to the spicy red pepper blend.

“Everything is homegrown and raised right here on the farm,” said Schouten.

For the Schouten’s, hard work on the farm has rewarded them tenfold.

They say the animals and days on the farm have often served as therapy for their family. As for their favorite part...

“Raising ‘em, look at this. Having all these guys out here from birth and right up to now,” said Schouten.

