Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho based company has made a splash on the international stage for its innovation in the world of Agri-Tech.

Jerome-based Hempitecture won the top prize at New York Grow, a competition involving nearly 400 companies from around the world showcasing their unique developments in agriculture.

The award comes as the company, who makes hemp-based insulation, is beginning to ramp up production at its new Jerome headquarters at Northbridge Junction. For owner and operator Mattie Mead, the award is validation of years of hard work.

“We were ecstatic, super honored to be recognized in such a high-caliber competition and ultimately just grateful for the opportunity to be there among so many other great companies,” said Mead.

Not only does the award mean something for the business itself, but it also signals to Mead that Southern Idaho is continuing to be a hotspot for the agricultural industry and the future of Agri-Tech.

“I so truly believe in the potential of Jerome and the greater Twin Falls area, even Gooding and the surrounding areas, to become the future of food and Agri-Tech manufacturing,”

He adds that the Jerome facility is in the process of fine-tuning its manufacturing equipment and will be preparing for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the turn of the new year.

