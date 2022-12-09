Tommy’s Express Car Wash - Twin Falls

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive.

KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Twin Falls is getting in on that Christmas Spirit.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Moscow Police debunk rumors in murder investigation
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
Fruitland Police give update in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan

Latest News

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Backyard Farms
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Backyard Farms
Christmas Train Show to take place this Saturday in Filer
Christmas Train Show to take place this Saturday in Filer
Don’t Drink and Drive, making the right choice after your holiday parties
Don’t Drink and Drive, making the right choice after your holiday parties
FDA updates guidance for vaccine boosters for children
FDA updates guidance for vaccine boosters for children