What a local political expert has to say about Arizona Senator Sinema registering as an Independent

Her announcement comes just days after the control of the Senate was solidified for the Democrats that leave some wondering about Sinema’s motivation.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced she is leaving the Democratic Party, registering as an Independent with two years remaining in her term.

The senator has been a Moderate-Democrat during her time in office, often standing alongside Joe Manchin as the last holdouts in majority democratic votes.

Local political mind Perri Gardner quotes David Mayhew’s philosophy... Saying it’s no mystery.

“He says there is one thing you have to understand, and that informs them on every action they take, they primarily and first and foremost seek reelection. So, we need to view all actions by congress people as a way to seek reelection,” said Gardner.

Regardless of motivation, now independent senator Sinema remains in a position of relative power, as she continues to represent one of the final votes for anything either party looks to accomplish.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

