Idaho State hires Cody Hawkins to head football program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State has a new head football coach.

Cody Hawkins, the son of former Boise State and current UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins, was hired to lead the Bengal program Friday.

Hawkins replaces Charlie Ragle, who left for an assistant coaching job with Arizona State after just one season in Pocatello.

Hawkins played high school football at Bishop Kelly before moving on to play quarterback at Colorado.

“I could not be more excited to help Pauline and President Satterlee create an amazing student-athlete experience here at Idaho State. Growing up in this great state, I have watched the Bengals for as long as I can remember. I have been in Holt Arena when it was rocking, and I look forward to building a program the Idaho State community, alumni, and fans are proud of. Tianna and I want to sincerely express how much it means to us to be moving home and have the opportunity to help this program honor its history and heritage by creating great memories and results, on and off the field,” said Hawkins in a University release.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.