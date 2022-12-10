I.T.D. getting crews ready to battle adverse road conditions this winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The public aren’t the only ones preparing for a winter storm.

“We like to get out there before the snow freezes to the road,” said Chuck Sharp, I.T.D’s local maintenance foremen in Twin Falls.

I.T.D. has been hard at work the past two days, trying to deal with a couple systems headed our way. They’re allowed to cover all state-funded roads. That includes state highways, U.S. highways, and interstates. So what roads are prioritized here in Twin Falls?

“Our first priority is Highway 93,” said Sharp. “Highway 30 is probably our second priority.”

The foremen regions of Jerome, Rupert, and Sublett cover interstate 84, with each region having a certain amount of plows.

“There are 6 other foremen,” sharp said. “They usually have between 6 and 8 plows per shed.”

With supply chain issues over the past year, we wanted to know the availability of salt. I.T.D. says they’re good to go.

“We seem to have a good supply of salt,” said Sharp. “We do try to use the minimum amount, and we do have a clear roads metric that we try to reach. We try to keep the roads as clear as we can.”

However, it’s not always easy to keep the roads clear. public information officer Jessica Williams says Idaho’s climate can make things challenging.

“We’re a very agricultural area here in South Central Idaho, which means we have a lot of open fields,” she said. “There areas that when you have those perfect conditions where you have snow that’s coming down or that has come down. The wind picks up as it likes to do in Idaho, and it can certainly cause low visibility in those areas.”

They say it’s always important to slow down when you come up to a plow, and to remember one very important thing: while it’s legal to pass a plow on the left…

“Don’t ever pass a snowplow on the right,” Sharp said.

