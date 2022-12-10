Tips to prevent a Christmas tree fire this holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Did you buy a live Christmas tree this year? If you did, you are at risk of a fire.

Gabriel Hammet, a Fire Marshal has some tips on how to prevent a tree fire.

Hammet says the best location to keep your Christmas tree is 12 feet away from anything that generates heat, to prevent your tree from drying out.

According to Hammet, a dry tree takes 30 seconds once it has ignited to completely burn.

Between 2010 and 2012, 200 fires were caused by Christmas trees.

These resulted in 10 deaths, 20 injuries and $17,000,000 of property loss. Hammet urges you not to put any live candles on the tree.

“The best ways to prevent tree fires are to water your tree daily, make sure it’s healthy and to make sure the Christmas lights or any decorations that you put upon the tree are safe in good working order,” he said. “Not broken extension cords, or live candles.”

The best Christmas trees to pick are ones that don’t have a lot of dry needles on them that are in good health and aren’t shedding a lot of needles.

You’ll want to get rid of your Christmas tree once it starts to get dry. Once the tree stops soaking the water up, it’s getting dry and it’s time to toss your tree.

