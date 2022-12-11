Avalanche Warning issued by Sawtooth Avalanche Center

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued Avanalanche Warnings for their entire forecast area.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued Avanalanche Warnings for their entire forecast area.

In the Galena Summit and Eastern Mtns and Soldier and Wood River Valley Mtns Zones, the Avalanche Danger is Extreme. They are advising people in the areas to avoid all steep slopes and terrain exposed to hazards from above, as extraordinarily dangerous conditions exist.

Around 10 am Mountain Time the Blaine County Sheriff’s posted on Facebook that Warm Springs Rd is blocked near the end of the pavement due to an avalanche, and motorists should avoid the area.

Additionally, Hwy 75 is closed over the Galena Summit between Senate Creek Road; Titus Creek Road (22 miles north of the Ketchum area), and Frenchman Creek Road (24 miles south of the Stanley area). There’s been an avalanche.

