Broken Heart Rescue reminds potential holiday pet owners about the commitment of owning an animal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every other Saturday at PetCo in Twin Falls Broken Heart Rescue Shelter hosts an adoption event that aims to find forever homes for their foster dogs and cats.

The event runs for four hours and allows potential pet owners to meet with the animals and learn if they might be a good match.

During the holiday season, events like these become even more important as it allows those looking to adopt a great chance to ensure they are ready for the commitment of pet ownership.

Broken Heart Rescue owner Beckie Wagoner tells KMVT the holidays often lead to pets going to people who are not quite prepared.

“It’s just something to keep in mind, life is not guaranteed for anybody, so whether you’re getting a puppy or getting an adult just be ready to make that commitment,” says Wagoner. “Have a backup plan, that’s the biggest thing, have that backup plan so if anything happens to you your dogs are not left homeless or put in a shelter and wondering what happened to them.”

Broken Heart Rescue is currently at capacity for foster dogs and with Christmas right around the corner, Wagoner says it’s a great time to remind pet owners to spay and neuter.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.