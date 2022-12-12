The annual Ugly Sweater contest at Full Life Family Church spreads community spirit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Sunday was the annual Ugly Sweater Christmas contest at the Full Life Family Church. The event was all about spreading community spirit.

Participants came together Sunday morning. More than 50 people attended the event. The majority of the people there were sporting their ugliest sweaters. Some of which they would be “jokingly” embarrassed to wear anywhere else. Some people were wearing sweaters with bells and bright colors. Others had Santa clause on them. Pastor Jeremy Vines says today was all about having good clean fun before Christmas

“When we go to church we outta have a smile on our face we outta be laughing we outta be able to have fun with each other. and a lot of church’s there just not fun places to go to anymore.” Full life family church will be having an incredible candlelight service on Christmas eve at 6pm... The one hour service includes music and refreshments for the whole community,” said Pastor Jeremy Vines.

