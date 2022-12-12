Avalanche and Flood Watch in Hailey

Hailey
Hailey(City of Hailey)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY , Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Hailey Fire responded at 10:47 am Saturday regarding several avalanches off the face of Della Mountain, which caused the Big Wood River to flood into the Della View neighborhood, primarily on War Eagle Road.

Hailey crews, after a long night of snow removal, responded with Hailey Fire and used heavy equipment to construct a snow dam along War Eagle Road north of the Heagle tennis courts. This snow dam diverts flood waters into previously constructed flood conveyance channels. Soon after the crews were on site, flood waters began to recede. Heagle Park will be posted with avalanche warnings, and the public is advised to stay away from the river. They are further advised to take caution on the on the east side of Hailey in areas below steep slopes such as Toe of the Hill trail due to avalanche hazards. Be aware of your surroundings, as avalanches may occur from many locations, including roofs.

Hailey street crews will likely be out again tonight continuing to remove snow from the streets.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Moscow Police debunk rumors in murder investigation
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Twin Falls
Locals support locals at Twin Falls vendor show
Ugly Christmas Sweaters
The annual Ugly Sweater contest at Full Life Family Church spreads community spirit
Keller Williams hosted a fundraiser
Movie theatre raises money for a good cause.
The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued Avanalanche Warnings for their entire forecast area.
Avalanche Warning issued by Sawtooth Avalanche Center