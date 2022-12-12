Locals support locals at Twin Falls vendor show

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls was feeling a sense of Christmas and community spirit on Saturday, as locals were supporting locals at a Christmas vendor show.

The annual Winter Holiday Vendor Event was held at the Twin Falls Senior Center on Saturday morning. More than 40 vendors attended the event, and about 25 more were on the waitlist.

Co-organizer Liz Boswell said the event has grown significantly since last year, when she had a little more than 20 vendors. She said events like hers are important because it gives local vendors an opportunity to market their goods ahead of the busy holiday season, as many local vendors get the majority of their income during the holiday season.

Barbara Smith of Barb’s Kreative Kreations was one of the lucky vendors to be part of the event. She was selling wood stick horses.

Vendor show (SK)

“It gives us an outlet. I’m retired. I do a lot of crafts and it gives me an opportunity to get out there and meet more people,” Smith said.

At the event there was everything from arts and crafts and clothing to meeting Santa Claus. There were also two non-profits. One of them was Twin Falls student Alex Melendez, who was doing a food drive for his senior project. He was collecting food and monetary donations for the South Central Community Action Partnership food pantry. He said so far he has collected more than 800 pounds of food

Vendor show (KMVT)

“I’m just kinda familiar with the food pantry. I know they can always use some extra cans and stuff. Extra cans of food, hygiene, and stuff like that. I thought this would be a good opportunity to help them out. I use to volunteer there,” Melendez said.

The Winter Holiday Vendor Show is a one day event, but the organizers plan to hold something similar in the Spring

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.