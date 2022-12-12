Movie theatre raises money for a good cause.

Keller Williams hosted a fundraiser
Keller Williams hosted a fundraiser(KMVT)
By Kristine Zand
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” featuring Jim Carrey, played at the Orpheum Theatre for a great cause.

Originally, it was Jaci Walker with Keller Williams Reality’s idea, but they partnered with First Federal Bank to support the Valley House Homeless Shelter.

The cost of admission was a cash donation or three non-perishable food items. The movie played at 12:30 pm, at the Orpheum Theatre at 146 Main Ave N, in twin falls. Jared Johnson, the Orpheum Theatre’s manager, said Walker approached his mother, and his mother later called Johnson to do the event. He said it feels nice to give back during the holiday season.

“We’re all a part of the community to think that there might not be a time when you might find yourself in need would be a little silly, especially in today’s times. Quite frankly i would hope that there would be people that had my back if I was in need, feels kind of nice to be able to have someone else’s back during these times. Johnson said, if you have a chance to help out the local food bank, do so,” said Jared Johnson - Orpheum manager.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Injury Crash South of Shoshone
Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; ; and Madison Mogen, 21were found...
Moscow Police debunk rumors in murder investigation
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant child has passed away days after Twin Falls man was charged with Aggravated Battery
Michael Vaughan Missing
Evidence mounting for Michael Vaughan suspects
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued Avanalanche Warnings for their entire forecast area.
Avalanche Warning issued by Sawtooth Avalanche Center
Broken Heart Rescue hosts adoption event
Broken Heart Rescue reminds potential holiday pet owners about the commitment of owning an animal
Saturday evening's online weather update {12/10/2022}
Snow Plows
I.T.D. getting crews ready to battle adverse road conditions this winter