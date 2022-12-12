Movie theatre raises money for a good cause.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Saturday, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” featuring Jim Carrey, played at the Orpheum Theatre for a great cause.

Originally, it was Jaci Walker with Keller Williams Reality’s idea, but they partnered with First Federal Bank to support the Valley House Homeless Shelter.

The cost of admission was a cash donation or three non-perishable food items. The movie played at 12:30 pm, at the Orpheum Theatre at 146 Main Ave N, in twin falls. Jared Johnson, the Orpheum Theatre’s manager, said Walker approached his mother, and his mother later called Johnson to do the event. He said it feels nice to give back during the holiday season.

“We’re all a part of the community to think that there might not be a time when you might find yourself in need would be a little silly, especially in today’s times. Quite frankly i would hope that there would be people that had my back if I was in need, feels kind of nice to be able to have someone else’s back during these times. Johnson said, if you have a chance to help out the local food bank, do so,” said Jared Johnson - Orpheum manager.

