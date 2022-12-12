Over 600,000 Idahoans expected to travel this holiday season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we get closer to the heart of the holiday season, more and more Americans are hitting the roads and the skies.

AAA projects that over 100 million Americans will take a holiday trip this year, including over 600,000 Idahoans.

That’s an increase of 3% from a year ago, and a return to near pre-pandemic levels.

This comes as gas prices have fallen drastically, with Idaho’s average down almost 17 cents in just the past week.

The Gem State’s average price for a gallon is $3.75. Which is almost 50 cents lower than a month ago, but still well above the national average of $3.21.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.