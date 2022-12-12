Still time to donate! Toys for Tots is looking to fill a few gaps in their donation boxes

The Magic Valley Toys for Tots helps around 10,000 kids per year, in over eight counties.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This year the need for teen toys is great, and you still have time to help a child have a Merry Christmas.

After a toy is donated to Toys for Tots, the first stop is bringing all the donated toys to the warehouse in Jerome, where they are sorted by age and category. Toys are available for children ages 0 to 18.

This year, donations have been slow for teenage gifts, Johnson says she doesn’t have enough gifts for teenagers yet.

Debbie Johnson, the Toys for Tots coordinator explains some gifts ideas for teens.

“The girls really like journals, makeup jewelry, purses, we’ve got a lot of purses, backpacks, string lights for your bedrooms. Anything again for the phones, aftershave, we can do sports ball, basketballs, volleyballs, basketballs, soccer balls,” said Johnson.

Toys for Tots is the major toy drive facilitator, but the toys are distributed by service providers in the area, like the East End Providers, and La Posada Ministries.

