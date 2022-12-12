A unique way to bring some holiday cheer to local seniors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Loneliness and social isolation are serious public health risks affecting the older adult population. Especially those in assisted living or nursing homes.

The Idaho Commission on Aging has one way you can give back this holiday season and brighten up someone’s day.

They encourage people to write or draw a holiday card and mail them to your nearest nursing or assisted living home.

The staff at the home will deliver the cards to the residents who don’t get a lot of visitors and could use the pick-me-up.

One program specialist says this simple act can mean the world to someone.

“I had one gentleman that received a letter like this and carried it around for probably a week, and showed it to all of us, he loved the picture on the front, he read what it said inside, it made him feel special that someone thought of him, that didn’t even know him,” said Janet Miller.

She says loneliness is as much of a public health concern as smoking and obesity.

