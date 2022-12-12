University of Idaho increase security for Commencement Ceremony over the weekend

Both the Moscow Police and Idaho State Police provided extra security in the area.
By KMVT News Staff
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho held their winter commencement ceremony over the weekend, as the community still mourns the four students who lost their lives last month.

Tomorrow marks one month since four students were found dead in an off-campus home. Police have yet to announce a suspect or locate a murder weapon.

With an influx of people visiting the campus for the ceremony, both the Moscow Police and Idaho State Police provided extra security in the area. Officials say they’re continuing to press forward with the investigation.

“We’re still receiving tips; we’re still receiving items in from down at the lab. Things are continuing. We’re still pushing forward. We’re still at the normal process of the investigation, we’re still doing a lot of interviews and talking to a lot of people,” said Moscow Chief of Police, James Fry.

As previously reported, police are looking for the occupant of a white Hyundai Elantra, who may have important information on the killings.

You can call the case tip line at 208-883-7180 with any info.

