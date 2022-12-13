Cleanup underway, roads reopened, but avalanche warning still high

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An avalanche warning is still in effect for portions of Blaine County. Yesterday the Sawtooth Avalanche Center issued extreme warnings for much of their forecast area, and one Hailey community felt the effect of an avalanche.

As of Monday the Sawtooth Avalanche Center has downgraded the avalanche warning from extreme to high for Galena Summit and Eastern Mountains, Soldier and Wood River Valley Mountains, and Sawtooth and Western Smoky Mountains.

Avalanche specialist Ben VandenBos said it’s due to the intense winter snow storm this weekend putting an impressive amount of snow on an already existing weak snow layer. He said the weak snow layer the mountains developed in November and December have caused “dozens and dozens of avalanches already” wreaking havoc on some mountain communities.

“A few houses hit. Cars being hit. Big Wood River was being blocked by avalanches,” VandenBos said.

In Hailey around 10:47 am on Sunday there was an avalanche slide off of Della Mountain. The incident impacted the Della View neighborhood near War Eagle Road. Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge said he lives in the neighborhood and it sounded like a “freight train coming down the hill”.

Residents Lael Hinds and Jud Ford said they were not home when it happened but they heard about it from their neighbor.

“Our neighbor said it was quite loud. She came out and was like, ‘what was that,’ said Ford. “She could see the crown of the avalanche when she came out.”

The avalanche caused the Big Wood River to flood in the neighborhood for about four hours, as crews cleaned up the mixture of snow and water, said Baledge.

“Just snow plows, heavy equipment. We moved the stuff off the road. We were able to open the flood channels we have on either end and dump the water back into the river,” Baledge said.

The fire chief said the flooding was roughly a foot deep in some areas and luckily there was no property damage. The area is now cleaned up. However, Baledge said he does recall an avalanche in 2018 that blocked the river for 24 hours.

“That created a little bit more damage. We had a little bit more water coming up,” Baledge said.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s posted Galena Pass has been reopened but drivers should continue to use caution as this area is prone to avalanches. The sawtooth Avalanche Center said large natural and human-triggered avalanches are likely in the warning areas, and outdoor snow hikers and skiers should avoid avalanche terrain and terrain exposed to avalanche hazard from above.

Additionally, VandenBos said the warning will likely be effective until 6am Tuesday, bu this activity is unprecedented for this time of the year.

“Definitely not once a year sort of thing. Once a decade even less frequently than that,” VandenBos said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.