Innovative Medical Imaging - Twin Falls

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive.

KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.

Innovative Medical Imaging is doing their part for Toys for Tots to make sure every child in the Magic Valley has a Merry Christmas.

