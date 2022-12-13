Jerome dominates Burley; prep sports scores

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome girls basketball team had no trouble with Burley Monday night.

Jerome 46, Burley 21

Jerome (6-4) plays at Canyon Ridge Wednesday.

Burley (2-7) plays at Pocatello Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lighthouse Christian 50, Oakley 25

BOWLING

Boys:

North Valley 11 Canyon Ridge 2

High Scores: Seth Harden (NVA) 215, Braydon Batten (CRHS) 221

Girls:

North Valley Academy 13 Canyon Ridge 0

High Scores: Makaya Boyer 188

