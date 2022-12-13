Jerome dominates Burley; prep sports scores
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome girls basketball team had no trouble with Burley Monday night.
Jerome 46, Burley 21
Jerome (6-4) plays at Canyon Ridge Wednesday.
Burley (2-7) plays at Pocatello Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lighthouse Christian 50, Oakley 25
BOWLING
Boys:
North Valley 11 Canyon Ridge 2
High Scores: Seth Harden (NVA) 215, Braydon Batten (CRHS) 221
Girls:
North Valley Academy 13 Canyon Ridge 0
High Scores: Makaya Boyer 188
