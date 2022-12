Kimberly Middle School to close Tuesday and Wednesday due to increased illnesses

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Due to staff and student illness, Kimberly Middle School will be closed Tuesday, December 13th, and Wednesday December 14th.

KMS classes will resume in person instruction on Thursday, December 15th.

Kimberly High School, Kimberly Elementary, Stricker Elementary and Kimberly Preschool will remain open.

All extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.