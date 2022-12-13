Lighthouse Christian to add baseball this upcoming spring

The 1A school added softball earlier this year
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian is starting a baseball program.

The 1A school announced the inaugural Lions baseball team will begin competing this upcoming spring.

Edward Wood, who has experience coaching high school softball and youth travel baseball, will be the head coach. The team will play their home games at the Idaho Central Legacy Fields complex in Filer.

“I’m looking forward to this, building this program, especially going forward in the future, I know we have a lot of middle schoolers that play baseball that I know of, and this just gives them an opportunity to look forward to something in high school, to play baseball,” said Wood.

But of course, there is still interest among the current high school group.

In a meeting about the baseball program, 19 students showed up.

Traveling for away games though, won’t be easy. Glenns Ferry is the closest 1A baseball school.

The Lions will play a partial Western Idaho conference schedule, with most teams in the Treasure Valley.

“We looked into that, did a lot of research, but we know it’s worth it to offer it for our student-athletes, so we’re gonna have to do some traveling, some are going to come to us, we’ve been blessed with a partnership with Legacy Fields to be able to play a lot of home games there,” said Lighthouse Assistant Athletic Director Jason Smith.

Smith expects baseball players to be competing in other sports this season.

