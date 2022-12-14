Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Avenues of Hope fundraiser

The Avenues for Hope campaign supports non-profits throughout Idaho
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley’s biggest fundraisers of the year is going on right now.

The Avenues for Hope campaign supports non-profits throughout Idaho that are working to provide affordable housing in the state.

Habitat for Humanity currently has more than 180 people on its waiting list, and the money they raise through this campaign will allow them to continue with their mission of helping people with a safe place to live.

“We’ll be using this money, we’ve been approached by a couple of developers that are really wanting to partner with Habitat for Housing in building affordable housing in quantity, but in order to do that we have to build our build fund, and that is what this money will be,” said Linda Fleming – Executive Director from Habitat for Humanity.

The Avenues for Hope campaign is going on until the end of the year, and if you would like to donate, Click Here.

