Jerome football looking for new head coach

Sid Gambles has stepped down after 11 seasons at the helm
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome High School is in the process of searching for a new head football coach.

After 11 seasons, head coach Sid Gambles has stepped down.

Gambles led the Tigers to a conference championship in 2020, a Great Basin division title in 2019, four playoff appearances, and two playoff wins during his time with Jerome.

Jerome was 0-9 this past fall.

The school is accepting applications for the open position. A decision on who will be the next head coach will come after the holiday break.

