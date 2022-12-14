Jerome football looking for new head coach

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome High School is in the process of searching for a new head football coach.

After 11 seasons, head coach Sid Gambles has stepped down.

Gambles led the Tigers to a conference championship in 2020, a Great Basin division title in 2019, four playoff appearances, and two playoff wins during his time with Jerome.

Jerome was 0-9 this past fall.

The school is accepting applications for the open position. A decision on who will be the next head coach will come after the holiday break.

