Narcan could soon be sold over the counter to help battle American opioid crisis

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses last year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.... But soon, a lifesaving drug could be available over the counter.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

“When you take an opioid, they go into your blood stream and then latch on to brain receptors, which is how they make it so you don’t feel pain, and what naloxone does, is it forces the opioids off of the brain receptors, that’s how it restores breathing,” said Taylor Bybee from South Central Public Health.

If someone wanted to buy a Narcan nasal spray right now they need a prescription from their doctor, or they would need to directly ask a pharmacist for a bottle.

But, with a new proposal from the FDA, encouraging drug makers to apply for over the counter status, it could soon be available to anyone.

“It makes it so it’s more easily available, they don’t have, like you said, there isn’t that fear of talking to the pharmacist,” said Bybee.

The idea of making Narcan easy to purchase could have an impact on the ongoing drug and opioid epidemic in the United States.

There were more than 5,000 hospitalizations related to opioid overdoses and of those 241 have passed away in Idaho alone in the past year.

“There has been multiple studies that show that if there is more naloxone, or Narcan out there than it decreases the amount of opioid overdose deaths which is absolutely a great thing,” said Bybee.

Lt, Robert Rausch with the Idaho State Police says that every ISP member carries two doses of Narcan on them at all times, and sees a benefit in more people carrying Narcan with them, as the window of time to save someone’s life is small… it only takes 4 to 7minuets to be braindead after you stop breathing.

“I think the benefit there is that you have the capacity to save lives that isn’t dependent on a law enforcement officer or an EMS person being there, it’s a really good thing for our communities, it’s not so much that you are going to stop people from using drugs, it’s about saving the lives of those who are using them, or potentially get exposed to them,” said Lt, Robert Rausch – Idaho State Police.

They hope to have the drug available over the counter by the end of march.

