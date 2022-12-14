Respiratory season still operating at elevated levels in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Health officials are still urging people to take precautions, as respiratory virus activity is still high across the State of Idaho.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations have increased the last few weeks, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. From November 23 to December 5th the number of hospitalized patients with confirmed or suspect COVID-19 is 45 percent across the state. In Idaho the percent of the population that is fully vaccinated for ages 12 and up is 61 percent. The national average is 71 percent.

Here in the Magic Valley the COVID risk level is moderate, according to the South Central Public Health District. Additionally, Blaine County is reporting a high positivity rate Lincoln County and Camas County both seeing elevated levels of new COVID cases the last two weeks. According the IDHW, In Blaine County 80 percent of the population is full vaccinated, but in Lincoln County and Camas County it is below 50 percent.

According IDHW flu and RSV cases were skyrocketing across the Gem State. Over the past few weeks emergency room visits for the flu have increased significantly. RSV cases peaked early this year in Idaho, but might be starting to level out now. According to IDHW Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for week 47, RSV cases were coming back with a 24 percent positivity rate. For week for 48 it was around 24 percent.

However, the Tripledemic is still putting a strain on many hospital systems across Idaho. Twin Falls hospital capacity is still critical, according to the South Central Public Health District. The last few weeks Twin Falls has been reporting elevated levels of RSV cases and hospitalizations.

“The Magic Valley area also has the highest RSV positivity rates when we compare when we compare the Magic Valley to other parts of Idaho over the last two weeks...as far COVID -19 and influenza trends we do not seem to be changing directions. I think we can expect to see increase in virus transmission and illness at least over the next couple of weeks...The good news is there seems to be some indications that RSV activity at the very least might be leveling off. However it is lecverling off at a high activity level,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Kathryn Turner. “All of the gathering inside. we are meeting for holiday festivities. the two things together are what are causing the viruses to be circulating through our communities.”

Many respiratory viruses are contagious before symptoms start so practicing good hygiene at all times can help prevent disease spread. SCPHD recommends people:

Stay home when sick.

Get a vaccination/booster for any viruses circulating. In our region this includes flu and COVID-19.

Wash hands often, especially after sneezing, coughing, using a bathroom, or blowing your nose. It is always important to wash your hands before touching your face.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth whenever possible.

Cover your coughs and sneezes or cough into your sleeve.

The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about the surge in respiratory diseases in Idaho at 2 p.m. (MT) Thursday, Dec. 15, via Webex.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, state health official and administrator for the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; and Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist.

For a link to this briefing, Click Here.

