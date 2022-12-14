Tuesday’s prep basketball: Twin Falls boys crush Burley, Buhl girls squeak past Wendell

The Bruins are now 3-2 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday night against Burley, the Twin Falls boys basketball team rebounded from a loss last Friday.

Twin Falls 68, Burley 37

Will Preucil led the Bruins with 23 points.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Bishop Kelly 52, Jerome 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES

Buhl 43, Wendell 42

Filer 65, Preston 53

Josalyn Bailey had 30 points for the Wildcats.

