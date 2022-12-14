Tuesday’s prep basketball: Twin Falls boys crush Burley, Buhl girls squeak past Wendell
The Bruins are now 3-2 on the season
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday night against Burley, the Twin Falls boys basketball team rebounded from a loss last Friday.
Twin Falls 68, Burley 37
Will Preucil led the Bruins with 23 points.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Bishop Kelly 52, Jerome 51
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Buhl 43, Wendell 42
Filer 65, Preston 53
Josalyn Bailey had 30 points for the Wildcats.
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.