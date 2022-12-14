Twin Falls Commissioners looking to construct a new annex to Theron W. Ward Judicial Building

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Commissioners are looking to remove a portion of a building in the Twin Falls Historic Preservation District, and construct a new one in its place. The aim of the proposed project is that it will benefit the community and the people who work in the courts.

The Theron W. Ward Judicial Building was initially constructed in 1967 and is nestled between the historic Twin Falls County Courthouse and jail.

The judicial building is in the Twin Falls City Park Historic District, and since being built there have been two additions to the building. A 4,500-sf addition was constructed on the north side of the Judicial Building in 1978, and a 4,600-sf addition was constructed on the south side in 1998. However, some believe Twin Falls has outgrown the space.

“The way we look at it is if we can make this work we don’t have to put up a bond which increases all of our property taxes that much more,” said Twin Falls Commissioner Jack Johnson.

The Twin Falls County Commissioners are asking the Twin Falls Historic Preservation Commission for the allowance of the removal of this addition constructed in 1998, so they can construct a new 63,500-square-foot building in its place. The proposed new addition will also conceal the jail, which is across the street from Twin Falls City Park.

“It’s a process because the district that courthouse and judicial annex, and jail, all of that are in the historic preservation area of downtown,” said Johnson. “so any projects that take place down there have to go through and get stamped by the historic preservation commission. There are certain aesthetics they are looking at. Colors and things like that.”

Additionally, he said, Twin Falls is in need of another magistrate, and there is nowhere to put one at this time. The proposed two-story addition will provide much-needed courtroom and office space and help alleviate court congestion while improving court safety.

“With that congestion, we don’t have enough courtrooms that we need, so that slows the process of the court down,” said Johnson. “Then that slows the process of jail down, and probably backs up some of our jail population.”

The commissioners would like to break ground on the court expansion project in the Spring, and it will cost roughly $30 million made up mainly of ARPA funds and county savings, However, first, the project needs to get past the historic preservation commission.

“They(HPC) look at that to make sure it falls within those designs and requirements for historic preservation. as I understand it the conversation is still ongoing,” said Twin Falls City Spokesman Joshua Palmer. “A lot of them(city staff), they feel it checks all those boxes.”

