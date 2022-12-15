Bald Mountain receives high praise, continues to make improvements for the future

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third year in a row, Bald Mountain has been named the top ski resort by Ski Magazine. And even while sitting in the top spot, improvements will continue on the slope.

Pending approval by the US Forest Service, a project to improve access to the Warm Springs side of the mountain would begin in April 2023.

The project is set to improve skier travel up the mountain from the backside base of Bald Mountain.

The goal is to add a six-person chair from base to summit as well as replace the Flying Squirrel lift that was damaged in a 2014 fire.

“For us to be able to really improve that experience at the Warm Springs base area as well as the overall guest experience and skier and rider experience, we’re so excited about it.” Said Jenna Vagias from the Sun Valley Company.

The project would be completed by December 2023, in time to open Warm Springs for next ski season.

