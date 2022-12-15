Boise State hires Hamdan as Offensive Coordinator

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State has a new Offensive Coordinator.

Bush Hamdan, a former Boise State quarterback, will fill the vacancy on the Boise State staff.

Hamdan has coached at a lot of different places but was most recently the quarterbacks coach at Missouri. Bush was the offensive coordinator at the University of Washington from 2018-2019. Hamdan also coached quarterbacks for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

Hamdan will be paid $400,000 in his first season with Boise State and $425,000 in his second.

