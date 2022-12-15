Con Paulos ‘After Dark’ donates big money to local organizations

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The season of giving is in full swing in the Magic Valley and Wednesday night in Jerome, the annual Con Paulos After Dark Christmas event got in on the spirit of the holidays.

For years, each winter Con Paulos has used his business to host both the Jerome and Twin Falls Chambers of Commerce for raffles, dinner, drinks and some substantial donations.

This year, to celebrate 100 years of the Paulos name in Southern Idaho car sales, the company not only gave away hundreds of thousands of dollars to Magic Valley organizations, but they also gave away a brand-new car.

For Paulos, who is involved in the community year-round, KMVT asked what he enjoys most about this annual event.

“Probably the gifting. We give gifts to several different organizations in the valley. We are big supporters of the Boys and Girls Club being opened in Jerome and sustaining it; we’re working towards a new facility,” said Paulos.

$100,000 checks were given out to three organizations this year. The Boys and Girls Club of Jerome, St. Luke’s, and the College of Southern Idaho.

