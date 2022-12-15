Con Paulos ‘After Dark’ donates big money to local organizations

To celebrate 100 years of the Paulos name in Southern Idaho car sales, the company gave away hundreds of thousands of dollars to Magic Valley organizations,
Con Paulos ‘After Dark’ donates big money to local organizations
Con Paulos ‘After Dark’ donates big money to local organizations(KMVT-NEWS)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The season of giving is in full swing in the Magic Valley and Wednesday night in Jerome, the annual Con Paulos After Dark Christmas event got in on the spirit of the holidays.

For years, each winter Con Paulos has used his business to host both the Jerome and Twin Falls Chambers of Commerce for raffles, dinner, drinks and some substantial donations.

This year, to celebrate 100 years of the Paulos name in Southern Idaho car sales, the company not only gave away hundreds of thousands of dollars to Magic Valley organizations, but they also gave away a brand-new car.

For Paulos, who is involved in the community year-round, KMVT asked what he enjoys most about this annual event.

“Probably the gifting. We give gifts to several different organizations in the valley. We are big supporters of the Boys and Girls Club being opened in Jerome and sustaining it; we’re working towards a new facility,” said Paulos.

$100,000 checks were given out to three organizations this year. The Boys and Girls Club of Jerome, St. Luke’s, and the College of Southern Idaho.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Hailey
Avalanche and Flood Watch in Hailey, school canceled Monday

Latest News

Moscow Police continue to search for vehicle wanted in connection to quadruple homicide
Moscow Police continue to search for vehicle wanted in connection to quadruple homicide
The annual Wreaths Across America event was held in Declo on Thursday.
Declo’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony facilitated by High School Juniors
Ketchum
Landlord-tenant mediation program launches in Blaine County
Westmark Credit Union - Twin Falls
Westmark Credit Union - Twin Falls