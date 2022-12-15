CSI men’s basketball has another big time matchup with Salt Lake Saturday
Both teams are undefeated on the season
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:59 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 4 and 15-0 CSI men’s basketball team has their biggest test of the season this Saturday.
The Golden Eagles travel to Utah to take on No. 1 and 10-0 Salt Lake Community College. It is the first of three regular season meetings between the schools.
The game starts at 3 p.m., and will be broadcast online on the Scenic West Network. There is a fee to watch.
CSI was the last team to beat Salt Lake in the regular season. The Golden Eagles beat the Bruins on February 16.
