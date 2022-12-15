CSI men’s basketball has another big time matchup with Salt Lake Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 4 and 15-0 CSI men’s basketball team has their biggest test of the season this Saturday.

The Golden Eagles travel to Utah to take on No. 1 and 10-0 Salt Lake Community College. It is the first of three regular season meetings between the schools.

The game starts at 3 p.m., and will be broadcast online on the Scenic West Network. There is a fee to watch.

CSI was the last team to beat Salt Lake in the regular season. The Golden Eagles beat the Bruins on February 16.

CSI upsets #1 and undefeated Salt Lake, 74-70.

What a way to send the sophomores out!

Here’s a look at the last play @CSIAthletics1 @CSI_MBB @KMVTSports pic.twitter.com/0g8NHUKkco — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) February 17, 2022

