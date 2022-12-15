Declo’s annual Wreaths Across America ceremony facilitated by High School Juniors

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Through the snow and ice, Declo High School juniors showed up to host the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Every year, the Wreaths Across America program sets out to lay a wreath on veteran’s graves across the United States around Christmas time.

In Declo, the annual ceremony was put on by the Declo High School junior class, as it has been for 10 years.

“I talk to my kids about how much we love this country and all the freedoms that we enjoy, and those freedoms didn’t come just freely, it was from the sacrifice of others, and I think it’s very important for them to recognize that sacrifice and be grateful for those who came before,” said Melissa Silcock, the US History teacher at Declo High School.

The students spend all semester preparing for Thursday’s ceremony, researching the different veteran’s whose graves they will be placing the wreaths on, and understanding why the ceremony is important.

“I think that it’s one of the least things we can do, I mean these people were willing to put their lives on the line to serve for us and our freedom and our country, so I think the least we can do is remember them by placing a wreath on their grave,” said Will Gerrard, a junior at Declo High School.

The ceremony and wreath laying takes place at 3,000 cemeteries all across the United States.

The program began about 30 years ago at the Arlington National Cemetery and has grown into a nationwide event.

At the Declo Cemetery 174 wreaths were laid.

“I just think it’s also a big thing for the families of those who served to place a wreath for their family members who put their life on the line for us,” said Noah Elton, a Declo High School Junior.

Their teacher hopes the lessons of sacrifice and serving stick with these students for a lifetime.

“Just think about others at some point in your life, I think, is a great life lesson for all of these kids,” said Silcock.

