Gooding Middle School improves test scores and is now named one of the highest underserved schools in the state

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding Middle School was recently named one of the highest performing underserved schools in the state. but that recognition hasn’t come without some trials.

Four years ago, Gooding Middle School received the news that their test scores were in the bottom 5% in the state.

“We became part of the comprehensive support and improvement cohort that the state department has for schools that are underperforming, and that meant we had a lot of work to do to get our school back up where it needed to be,” said principal Chelynne Scott.

After working throughout the past 4 years, Gooding Middle School has now been named one of the highest performing underserved schools in the state, this is based off of the most recent ISAT scores.

“It’s also determined on student growth, so what they look like for this one is percentage of students growing, and we are a title 1 school, so we do have an underserved population, because that would indicate that we have low income families, first generations families, a high number of minorities, and we are able to close to gap,” said Scott.

8th grade science teacher Cameron Knigge says that it has taken a collaborative effort to improve their standing but acknowledges that test scores aren’t everything, it’s also the growth that the child shows each year.

“Tests definitely are not everything, teaching is hard but it’s really rewarding especially when you see those students struggle with something for a really long time, and eventually through different learning technique or teaching style and something just clicks and they are like I get it now,” said teacher Cameron Knigge.

Principal Scott says she is proud of her school and the students for their work, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Really this is an award, or a recognition rather, that is significant not just staff, but for the students and their parents because it took all of us to make it happen,” said Scott.

