Local small businesses are getting creative when it comes to holiday shopping

Events like these gives her a chance to thank her loyal shoppers, as well as spread support for small local businesses.
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas is right around the corner and while much of the shopping gets done online now, some small businesses around the area are getting creative.

Events like Sip and Shop at Collective Studio in Buhl, where customers were invited to browse local products while sipping on hot chocolate and having snacks. Encouraging shoppers to keep their money local.

Owner Lauren McCarthy says having events like these gives her a chance to thank her loyal shoppers, as well as spread support for small local businesses.

“It’s pretty important. There are a lot of options; big box stores, online shopping, but I do see more people wanting the experience of shopping small and getting to know the person you’re buying from,” said McCarthy.

She adds that having the support of her community is additionally important during the holiday season, when businesses like her rely on sales to help end the year strong.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Police in Fruitland make contact with individuals wanted for questioning in connection to the Michael Vaughan case
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
Airport contract
Where does the airport go from here after city approves new contract?
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says

Latest News

TFSD approves budget to include Supplemental Levy on 2023 ballot
TFSD approves budget to include Supplemental Levy on 2023 ballot
Bald Mountain receives high praise, continues to make improvements for the future
Bald Mountain receives high praise, continues to make improvements for the future
Gooding Middle School
Gooding Middle School improves test scores and is now named one of the highest underserved schools in the state
Ketchum
Landlord-tenant mediation program launches in Blaine County