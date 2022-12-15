Local small businesses are getting creative when it comes to holiday shopping

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas is right around the corner and while much of the shopping gets done online now, some small businesses around the area are getting creative.

Events like Sip and Shop at Collective Studio in Buhl, where customers were invited to browse local products while sipping on hot chocolate and having snacks. Encouraging shoppers to keep their money local.

Owner Lauren McCarthy says having events like these gives her a chance to thank her loyal shoppers, as well as spread support for small local businesses.

“It’s pretty important. There are a lot of options; big box stores, online shopping, but I do see more people wanting the experience of shopping small and getting to know the person you’re buying from,” said McCarthy.

She adds that having the support of her community is additionally important during the holiday season, when businesses like her rely on sales to help end the year strong.

